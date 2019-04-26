Final take: Running back position a long way from being decided
What we learned: Not a lot
Of all the positions this spring, no group was harder to get a read on for the future than running back.
With sophomore Maurice Washington limited this spring and Dedrick Mills not on campus, the running back position was a shell of what it will be in August.
There was a small window this spring for a guy like Jaylin Bradley to put himself in the conversation, but from all accounts that didn't happen.
Of all the backs that practiced regularly this spring, only Wyatt Mazour figures to have a role during the regular season.
Mazour has proven to be a valuable special teams contributor and saw limited time at running back a year ago. My guess is he'll have a similar type of role this season.
I don't see any of the other backs being a significant factor this season unless the Huskers suffer a string of injuries.
Redshirt freshman Moses Bryant moved to running back this spring but did not receive a carry in the Red-White game. A year ago he made the 110-man Fall Camp roster as a defensive back.
Of all the under-the-radar guys this spring, Brody Belt is probably the player who helped his cause the most.
Biggest concern: The uncertainty of Washington's situation
Of all the concerns I have this spring, the uncertainty of Maurice Washington's pending legal situation is probably the biggest.
Washington appeared in court this month and is scheduled to go back out again in California.
In the meantime, he's done minimal football-related activities. With so much on his plate this spring, has that hurt his overall development both physically and mentally? I would say so.
Most were expecting this to be the spring where Washington was able to break out and make significant gains. With him being limited in March and April, that hasn't happened. The best case scenario is his legal situation is behind him by May, and he comes back to Lincoln and has a strong summer.
Spring surprise: Brody Belt
If you would've told me Brody Belt would start the spring game at running back with Adrian Martinez in the backfield six months ago, I would've thought you were crazy.
However, with limited running backs on campus this spring, Belt was able to take advantage of the situation and maximize his opportunities.
I'm not saying at all Belt is going to have a role this season, but I think he showed everyone he can play at this level and is going to be a valuable asset on this football team going forward.
Looking ahead: All eyes on Mills and Washington's situations
As you start to look ahead, all eyes this summer will be on Washington's pending legal situation and Mills' academics.
The Husker staff has stuck with Mills through a lot this year, and they continue to keep close tabs on his academics and expect him to be on campus by May.
Both freshmen Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins will also arrive on campus in May.
Johnson is coming off an indoor track season where he ran 21.68 in the 200 and 6.54 in the 55 meters. He's run 10.75 in the 100 meters as well. That speed figures to factor in somewhere next season.
Meanwhile, Thompkins is coming off a knee injury he suffered in the first game of the 2018 season. It will be interesting to see what type of shape he is in when he reports to campus. The Husker staff feels like if Thompkins didn't suffer the knee injury a year ago, it would have been hard to keep him because the ACC and SEC may have jumped into the picture.