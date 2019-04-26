We give our final take on spring practice as we look back on each position group. Today we look at Nebraska's quarterback position. Related: QB

Sophomore running back Maurice Washington practiced on a limited basis this spring. (Associated Press)

What we learned: Not a lot

Of all the positions this spring, no group was harder to get a read on for the future than running back.

With sophomore Maurice Washington limited this spring and Dedrick Mills not on campus, the running back position was a shell of what it will be in August. There was a small window this spring for a guy like Jaylin Bradley to put himself in the conversation, but from all accounts that didn't happen. Of all the backs that practiced regularly this spring, only Wyatt Mazour figures to have a role during the regular season. Mazour has proven to be a valuable special teams contributor and saw limited time at running back a year ago. My guess is he'll have a similar type of role this season. I don't see any of the other backs being a significant factor this season unless the Huskers suffer a string of injuries. Redshirt freshman Moses Bryant moved to running back this spring but did not receive a carry in the Red-White game. A year ago he made the 110-man Fall Camp roster as a defensive back. Of all the under-the-radar guys this spring, Brody Belt is probably the player who helped his cause the most.

Biggest concern: The uncertainty of Washington's situation

Of all the concerns I have this spring, the uncertainty of Maurice Washington's pending legal situation is probably the biggest. Washington appeared in court this month and is scheduled to go back out again in California. In the meantime, he's done minimal football-related activities. With so much on his plate this spring, has that hurt his overall development both physically and mentally? I would say so. Most were expecting this to be the spring where Washington was able to break out and make significant gains. With him being limited in March and April, that hasn't happened. The best case scenario is his legal situation is behind him by May, and he comes back to Lincoln and has a strong summer.

Walk-on Brody Belt had a strong spring from all accounts earning the start in the Red-White game. (Nate Clouse)

Spring surprise: Brody Belt

If you would've told me Brody Belt would start the spring game at running back with Adrian Martinez in the backfield six months ago, I would've thought you were crazy.

However, with limited running backs on campus this spring, Belt was able to take advantage of the situation and maximize his opportunities. I'm not saying at all Belt is going to have a role this season, but I think he showed everyone he can play at this level and is going to be a valuable asset on this football team going forward.

Looking ahead: All eyes on Mills and Washington's situations