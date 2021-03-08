Here is a full recap of what they had to say...

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and junior forward Derrick Walker met with local media on Monday to preview Nebraska's upcoming trip to Indianapolis for the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

***Hoiberg said Nebraska did a team-wide saliva (PCR) test this morning in addition to its regular daily antigen test. The Huskers will do another saliva test when they arrive in Indianapolis and will only be required to do daily antigen tests after that through the end of their season.

***Hoiberg said this week will present yet another unique challenge for Nebraska and every other Big Ten team in that the games will be played in a football stadium at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hoiberg said he remembered the first time he played in a football dome in high school during the Iowa state championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. "I took my first shot and missed the basket by about 10 feet."

Hoiberg said NU would get a brief practice session before the game, and nearly all of it will be shooting work to get the players acclimated to the new environment.

***Hoiberg said there was a bit of an advantage in preparing for a Penn State team that Nebraska went 1-1 against this season, as the players quickly remembered concepts and scouting reports on the Nittany Lions.

But he said the Huskers would have to be ready for yet another battle until the final buzzer, as PSU was a tough team that was finding ways to win coming into the tournament.



***Hoiberg said he couldn't wait to get to the point where Nebraska was going into the Big Ten Tournament already as a lock for the NCAA Tournament and hoping to improve its seeding.

He said he still remembers when his Iowa State team won the Big 12 Tournament in 2014 and 2015, calling it "an amazing experience" for everyone involved.

***Nebraska has made 10 or more 3-pointers in four of its past eight games, and Hoiberg credited that improvement to his players finally shooting with confidence.

Hoiberg said the Huskers were starting to slow things down, operate within the offense, and shoot in rhythm. As a result, their numbers have made significant jumps.