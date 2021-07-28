Fall Camp Preview: NU has high hopes for revamped wide receivers

As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers. Today we take a deep dive into the wide receivers, which have upgraded their talent as much as any position on the roster this offseason. Related: QB | RB

Grad transfer Samori Toure should be an immediate impact addition in Nebraska's wide receiver room. (Tyler Krecklow)

What we know right now: The potential is there for a major jump

For a position group that only returned a combined 36 receptions and just two players with more than five catches from last season, Nebraska sure ended spring feeling good about its wide receivers. The addition of Montana graduate transfer Samori Toure, the re-emergence of Omar Manning, and a slew of other wideouts taking significant strides over the past four months have changed NU's receiver room from a concern to a strength. Head coach Scott Frost said this was the deepest receiving corps he's had in his four years with the Huskers, and his claim was backed up in the few glimpses the public got of the group this spring. With Toure, Manning, Oliver Martin, Will Nixon, Zavier Betts, Levi Falck, Wyatt Liewer, and Alante Brown, Nebraska could go as much as eight deep in its receiver rotation in 2021. It's been a long time since NU had that many wideout options on the roster, and it will give quarterback Adrian Martinez every opportunity to get a struggling passing game going.

Key stats and numbers from 2020

2020 total returning snaps Player Snaps Levi Falck - SR 322 Oliver Martin - JR 159 Wyatt Liewer - SO 138 Zavier Betts - FR 133 Alante Brown - FR 83 Brody Belt - SO 10 Omar Manning - JR 4

2020 key returning numbers Player TGT REC-YDS TDs YPC YAC Levi Falck 20 13-122 1 9.4 44 Zavier Betts 14 12-131 1 10.9 119 Oliver Martin 10 5-63 0 12.6 21 Wyatt Liewer 6 3-22 1 7.3 15 Alante Brown 5 3-41 0 13.7 18

Biggest question: Can Omar Manning stay on the field?

Talent has never been the issue for Manning. The former four-star and No. 2 overall junior college recruit in the country out of Kilgore (Texas) C.C. was expected to change the look of Nebraska's offense when he signed in 2020. In fact, Frost said it himself: “He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match... He’s got a little work to do yet before he gets to campus, but I think he has a chance to change our offense.” But for reasons on and off the field, Manning was never even a factor for the Huskers last season. He made just one appearance in the second game at Northwestern and played just four snaps before being shut down for the rest of the year. Just when it seemed like it was time to write off the 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior, though, he came back with an impressive spring where, by all accounts, he did everything asked of him. The most pressing wide receiver question over fall camp will be whether Manning can stay on track and solidify himself as a reliable player in practices and workouts that his coaches and teammates can trust. If he can, he'll be one of the Huskers' best offensive players. But there's still a lot of work that needs to be done before that's answered.

Projected Fall Camp WR Depth Chart