Fall Camp Preview: New, old faces ready to step up at linebacker

Today we take a look at the linebackers, which feature a combination of established veterans and some relative newcomers ready to make an impact.

As we approach the start of Fall Camp for Nebraska, we take an inside look at each position group for the Huskers.

Linebacker depth has hardly been a strength since head coach Scott Frost and his staff took over in 2018.

Bot now, for the first time in years, Nebraska looks to be loaded with talent and experience at all four LB spots. That's even the case after potentially losing its most veteran 'backer for the season in Will Honas.

With Honas out for the foreseeable future, Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic and sophomore Luke Reimer appear to have locked up the starting two inside linebacker jobs. Both have been said to have NFL potential by position coach Barrett Ruud.

Behind them, redshirt freshmen Nick Henrich and Garrett Snodgrass have a lock on the second group, while Eva Mauga-Clements and Jackson Hannah took third-team reps, but walk-ons like Zach Schlager and Chris Cassidy also got solid reps as well.

Two early enrollees got plenty of snaps this spring in Seth Malcom and Randolph Kpai, and two other incoming freshmen will join the mix this fall in Mikai Gbayor and Wynden Ho'ohuli.

On the outside, NU brings back everyone from last season, and the conversation this spring was about which players would emerge from a deep pool of now mostly proven options.

Domann is the marquee name on the list after leading the team in tackles (58), tackles for loss (6.5), forced fumbles (2), and pass breakups (5) last year and posting some ridiculous numbers during winter strength and conditioning.

But guys like Garrett Nelson (4.0 TFL), Caleb Tannor (2.0 sacks), and Pheldarius Payne (2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack) also return to NU a solid two-deep. There's also Damian Jackson, who earned a scholarship last season and is one of the top leaders on the team.

There's also excitement over the potential of younger players like Isaac Gifford, Javin Wright, and Blaise Gunnerson.