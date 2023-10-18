1. Ryan Wingo will move up his announcement and commit to Missouri.

Ryan Wingo (Sean Williams/Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FACT. I have said all along that if Wingo were to move up his originally planned early signing day commitment that it would favor Missouri and that appears to be exactly what is happening here. PowerMizzou.com was able to confirm from Wingo's father that an announcement would be coming soon, and that can likely only mean one thing – a commitment to Missouri. I fully expect the five-star to announce his commitment to the Tigers in the coming weeks. DeArmond's take: FACT. Wingo’s father told us an announcement is “coming soon.” The only real reason to move off of his original Dec. 20 date would be to commit to Missouri and potentially capitalize on NIL opportunities available to in-state players. It will be a pretty major surprise if Wingo isn’t Missouri’s second five-star commitment of the class by the time the Tigers play at Georgia on Nov 4.

*****

2. Nebraska true freshman wide receiver Malachi Coleman will score a touchdown in his first career start against Northwestern on Saturday.

Malachi Coleman (Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FACT. Malachi Coleman was one of the freakiest athletes in the 2023 class and showed a ton of promise during his first significant action of the season against Illinois recently. Coleman notched his first reception, blocked like an absolute beast and appeared to be a threat to take the top off at any point during Nebraska's game against the Illini. With him taking over a role in the starting lineup, I fully expect Coleman to take the next step in his development and put his freakish ability on display by scoring a touchdown against an overmatched Northwestern secondary on Saturday. Carpenter's take: FACT. Coleman was the highest-ranked signee in the Huskers’ 2023 class, one of their highest ever in the modern recruiting era. Throughout his recruitment he was labeled as arguably the Huskers’ most important in-state recruit of the last decade. Matt Rhule then won his signing day commitment over Deion Sanders and Colorado. Then, the Huskers’ receiver room continued to get depleted in fall camp and throughout the start of the season. Because of all those factors lining up, fans (and media, I’ll admit) have been anxiously wondering if and when Coleman would start getting more playing time this season. He eventually got that opportunity two weeks ago against Illinois after the Huskers’ No. 1 receiver, Marcus Washington, suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury. Coleman, who had played just 18 snaps across his first four games, answered the call with some impressive effort and physicality as a run blocker. He also showed improved route running and eventually snagged his first career catch while playing 57 snaps. The true freshman looked good in his first experience of significant playing time, and he has now earned his first career start against Northwestern. It will all culminate in his first career touchdown reception. Some extra boldness: It will come on the Huskers’ first offensive drive of the game.

*****

3. Notre Dame is a legit threat to flip four-star Nebraska tight end commit Carter Nelson.

Carter Nelson (Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports)