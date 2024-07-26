Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by national rankings director Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst Greg Smith and OUIsinder.com's Brandon Drumm to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Advertisement

1. Nebraska is more contender than pretender for Michael Terry.

Smith: FACT. This is a recruitment that on the surface it feels like Nebraska shouldn’t be a contender. But when you start pulling back the layers it makes more sense. Coach Matt Rhule wants Texas recruits to be a major part of what he’s doing in Lincoln. The multiple but pro-style offense featuring five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola is also a big draw. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has also used versatile players like Michael Terry in the past at South Carolina. The Huskers have made significant progress in building the pipeline from Texas to Nebraska. Landing Terry would make a huge statement for Rhule, his staff and the vision he has to rebuild Nebraska football. Levenson: FACT. A week ago, I would have said they had the look of a pretender, but with Terry headed back to Nebraska in this short visit period, it changed my thoughts a bit. Terry has spoken highly of the Huskers, especially on his official visit earlier this summer, but this return visit may be the biggest compliment he could have given them. We know Nebraska has stressed recruiting the state of Texas but to be seemingly in a race with Texas and Oregon, the Huskers clearly have made their presence felt. It would be tough for Nebraska to pull it off long term, but I'm not counting it out here.

*****

2. Keisean Henderson can push for five-star status.

Keisean Henderson

Friedman: FICTION. Keisean Henderson has the look of a special prospect and he has the traits to be an elite receiver or defensive back but he hasn't put enough on film at either position to make me feel confident about him pushing for five-star status just yet. He's slated to play quarterback again this fall and he committed to Houston because coaches there will let him play quarterback but he isn't quite developed enough to be considered a five-star quarterback. Henderson isn't a refined thrower right now but if he shows growth as a passer I could reconsider him as a five-star. Levenson: FACT. There have been constant discussions about which position Henderson belongs at in the rankings, which is probably itself the best endorsement to stick at athlete. As he likely stays there for the long run, I think the case for being a five-star prospect will continue to present itself. While we may not see all of his talent showcased on Friday nights, what he has done on the camp circuit and the 7-on-7 scene cannot be overlooked. While he plays quarterback for his high school and has flashed some skills, his ability at wide receiver and even defensive back are world class. Of course, he's nearly 6-foot-4, 175 pounds and can jump out of a gym but his ball skills and flat out playmaking instincts are some of the best in the 2026 cycle. As a freshman, we saw him reel in 75 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. If he were given the chance to do the same in his later years of high school, there is no telling what numbers he could put up. We will run into the potential vs. production debate for Henderson, but as I lean to potential here, there may not be 32 prospects in the 2026 class better at the sport of football than Keisean Henderson when it's all said and done.

*****

3. Michael Fasusi would be the biggest commitment of the Brent Venables era for Oklahoma.

Michael Fasusi