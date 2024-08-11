Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson along with Dale Dowden of VolReport.com and Jed May of UGASports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Tennessee should start feeling really comfortable that it leads for five-star OL David Sanders.

David Sanders Jr.

Gorney’s take: FACT. A couple weeks ago, the feeling was that David Sanders’ recruitment could come down to a coin flip between Ohio State and Tennessee and even still the Buckeyes’ coaching staff might feel like they have a pretty decent shot. But this looks to be trending heavily in Tennessee’s direction in the final days before a decision. Nebraska impressed him but seems like a real long shot. Georgia has slipped in this one. Ohio State and Tennessee seem like the real contenders but there has been a ton of Vols smoke here and I believe it. Dowden’s take: FACT. Tennessee has been in hot pursuit for the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle trying to close the gap between themselves and the believed leader at one time, Ohio State. Sanders has visited Tennessee this calendar year more than any other program, including two visits in the spring, and a late July visit that followed his official visit. Sanders told Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman earlier this year that it was accurate that the Vols were the team he was most excited about coming out of January. I believe that to be the truth, and following that began a stretch of many visits to Rocky Top. Will the Vols land the No. 2 overall prospect? That remains to be seen, but they should feel very good about where they have positioned themselves as the decision date is quickly approaching.

2. Justus Terry waiting to make his decision until closer to the early signing period is bad news for Georgia.

Justus Terry (Photo by Lance McCurley)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I still fully expect Georgia eventually lands Justus Terry after earlier commitments to the Bulldogs and to USC but the longer this goes the longer Alabama especially along with Florida State have a chance with the Manchester, Ga., five-star standout. The rumor in recent weeks was that the Crimson Tide commits are making a concerted effort to land Terry and if he was so sure about flipping back to Georgia, why hasn’t he just done it already? I still think the Dawgs look best here but if this drags all the way through the fall - and Alabama goes undefeated or something really special - it could make things way too close for comfort. May’s take: FICTION. Kirby Smart would of course prefer that Terry be committed rather than not. Still, this is a recruitment that will be contested until Signing Day either way. Georgia has hammered home the “marathon” message to Terry all year and that is continuing now. He should be expected at multiple Bulldog games this season, starting with the season opener against Clemson. Even though it’s going to take a bit longer than some might like, we still fully expect Terry to be a Bulldog come December.

3. LSU almost always gets the No. 1 prospect in the state. Jahkeem Stewart will also end up in Baton Rouge.

Jahkeem Stewart (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)