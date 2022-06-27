Extra look at what Maverick Noonan brings to table for Huskers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Maverick Noonan is the most important commitment in the Huskers' 2023 class thus far.Inside Nebraska staff writer Jansen Coburn takes one last dive into what Noonan, a defensive end/outside linebac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news