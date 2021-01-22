HuskerOnline - Exclusive Tunnel Talk: 1/22/21 (presented by JFQ Lending)

Tunnel Talk is HuskerOnline's most popular members feature. Click on the link below to read this week's edition, as we have the latest on the recruiting weekend and the coaching staff.

Tunnel Talk is now sponsored by JFQ Lending, INC and here is a quick message from our sponsor.

Greetings to all Husker Fans – we are extremely excited to be coming on board as a long-term sponsor. JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. Even though we opened our doors less than 3 years ago, we already have nearly 3,000 5 star reviews online including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau where we carry an A+ rating (link below) Long story short, Interest rates on a 30 year fixed are below 3%, with 15 year fixed rates hovering in the low 2’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all members of HuskerOnline. Please email Michael Caldwell at Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com or DM him on the site at @Nebmortgageguy.