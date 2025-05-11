Conversations with Clouse: May 11

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Click the link below to join the conversation!
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Double-digit 2027 targets react to new Nebraska offers, talk plans to visit Lincoln
Final score, game recap, video highlights and discussion as Nebraska beats Michigan on a walk-off HR.
One post-spring thought on each Nebraska offensive lineman.
The list of Nebraska football’s known upcoming official visits.
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Double-digit 2027 targets react to new Nebraska offers, talk plans to visit Lincoln
Final score, game recap, video highlights and discussion as Nebraska beats Michigan on a walk-off HR.