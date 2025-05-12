Recruiting Blitz: Top targets set Nebraska OVs, intel on new 2027 offers

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses some new editions to Nebraska's official visitor list for the month June, headlined by top offensive targets and two notable defensive targets.
Verghese also discusses the latest with a handful of new 2027 offers the coaching staff made over the last week while on the road visiting with top high school programs across the country.
