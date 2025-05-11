New 2027 targets react to Nebraska offers, talk plans to visit

Nebraska has made a flurry of new 2027 and 2028 offers over the last week as the coaching staff has hit the road hard, seeing top 2026 targets, expanding the 2027 board and getting a head start with 2028 standouts.

The Huskers have some momentum in the 2027 cycle since landing four-star quarterback Trae Taylor. Recent offers from the program have made a fast impression on some fast-rising prospects. Here's the latest on double-digit new targets added to Nebraska's recruiting board over the last week.