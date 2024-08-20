- WR
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Matt Rhule tabbed two assistants with making sure Nebraska is better at ball security and takeaways.
Matt Rhule said the careers – or "journeys" – of Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin are not linked. He's wrong.
Matt Rhule recaps Saturday's second scrimmage, updates timeline on announcing the starting QB and praises Danny Kaelin.
Matt Rhule likes the idea of Marques Buford Jr. starting the 2024 campaign at corner.
