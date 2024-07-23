Early preview of visitors expected at Nebraska's July 27th BBQ
Nebraska typically hosts a recruiting event the final weekend of July, when the month-long dead period briefly ends, as a way to get some final top senior targets on campus and get ahead on some ri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news