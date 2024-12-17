Published Dec 17, 2024
Early look at Nebraska's 2026 recruiting board, targets at all positions
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Embed content not available

On the latest edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Tim Verghese goes position-by-position, giving an early look at the Nebraska football program's full recruiting board of prospects for the upcoming 2026 class.

On the latest edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Tim Verghese goes position-by-position, giving an early look at the Nebraska football program's full recruiting board of prospects for the upcoming 2026 class.

Watch the breakdown from Tim in the video link above and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

SHOW RUNDOWN:

00:00 - Intro

00:10 - Quarterback

00:38 - Running Back

02:29 - Wide receivers

06:27 - Tight end

09:25 - Offensive line

14:45 - Defensive line

17:04 - Linebackers

19:52 - Secondary

23:06 - Final thoughts

Embed content not available
Embed content not available