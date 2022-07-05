Dylan Rogers commits to Huskers, discusses decision with Inside Nebraska

Prior to publicly announcing his pledge to the Huskers, Rogers sat down with us for an exclusive video interview to explain his decision. You can watch that by clicking on the video above or by visiting the Inside Nebraska YouTube page as Rogers broke down all of the reasons why he picked the Huskers.

Rogers waited until July 5 to announce his commitment in honor of his late cousin, Corbin George, who passed away on July 5, 2014.

“It feels good. It’s been a long process – stressful, kind of – but it feels good that I finally committed,” Rogers told Inside Nebraska. “I wanted to focus on my senior year, but I really wanted to lock in with Nebraska. They really wanted me, so I wanted to lock in my spot at Nebraska.”

Dylan Rogers has announced his decision, and his recruitment is over: The Class of 2023 linebacker has committed to Nebraska.

Rogers is commitment No. 13 for the Huskers, their second pledge on Tuesday and their third in the last four days following Omarion Miller's commitment earlier in the day and Barry Jackson’s commitment on Saturday. Rogers, however, actually made his decision two weekends ago.

The three-star linebacker out of Cypress Woods (Texas) saw his recruitment to the Huskers skyrocket after they offered on May 2. From there, the Huskers gave Rogers a kitchen-sink effort in his recruitment with a contingent led by Barrett Ruud and Bryan Applewhite and featuring several other coaches recruiting him. Ruud and Applewhite were largely responsible for Rogers locking in the lone official visit of his recruiting process to Lincoln on June 17-19.

That trip is when everything truly set in for Rogers, who was shown hospitality by Ernest Hausmann, Mikai Gbayor and some other players.

“They really wanted me, so I wanted to take that OV in the summer,” Rogers said. “When I got up there a few weeks ago, it felt good. They treated me like I was family, and they treated my family like they were a part of their family, too. That felt amazing.

“When we got up there for my OV, as soon as we got there, it was amazing. … The coaches there were amazing, the players there were amazing. They treated us like we were their brothers when they took us out and when we were hanging out. It felt like a home away from home when I was up there.”

Rogers, though, made an unofficial visit to Texas the following weekend. That trip to Austin was the final data point he needed to make sure of his decision, which he felt was going to be Nebraska heading into his visit to Texas.

Rogers arrived back at his home in the Houston area on Saturday night following a brief visit to see the Longhorns. The following morning – on Sunday, June 26 – Rogers informed the Huskers staff that he was committing to Nebraska.

“I know if I would’ve waited a little longer, they still would’ve wanted me. But I still wanted to lock in my spot at Nebraska,” Rogers said. “Nebraska is a great place to be. They really wanted me, and I could feel that when I went up there. I loved the players, the coaches and the whole organization. So that’s why I wanted to commit in July.”

Rogers, who says his updated measurements are 6-foot-3 and approximately 235 pounds, picked Nebraska over other top options such as Missouri, Houston, Kansas State, Colorado and the aforementioned Longhorns.

Read more analysis on Rogers’ commitment, what he brings to the field and how he impacts the Huskers' class. And please subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page and to the Inside Nebraska Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.