Recapping Rhule's winter updates amid jam-packed offseason roster shifts

Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese break down Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's latest media availability in the newest edition of Rapid Recap.

Rhule discussed injuries, the transfer portal and the special teams coordinator search during a midwinter press conference on Saturday. In addition, Rhule doubled down on Troy Dannen's announcement that Nebraska is unlikely to have a true "game" this year to close out spring ball. Rhule gave a detailed reasoning as to why he is leaning toward doing away with that tradition – the Huskers' annual spring game – in 2025.

Watch their video breakdown in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version in the links below and on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.