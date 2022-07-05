2023 receiver Omarion Miller commits to Nebraska

Miller will become the Huskers' third-highest-ranked receiver signee in program history in the modern recruiting era when he signs in December. He would be just behind Zavier Betts (6.0 rating, No. 59 overall and No. 12 WR in 2020) and Tyjon Lindsey (6.0 rating, No. 62 overall and No. 9 WR in 2017). Wan'Dale Robinson (6.0 rating, No. 61 overall) was listed as an athlete and ranked No. 6 at the spot.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Miller is now Nebraska's 12th overall commitment in a 2023 group that is rising up the recruiting rankings at No. 30 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

Mickey Joseph and the Huskers have done it again on the recruiting trail: Class of 2023 receiver Omarion Miller has committed to Nebraska. The North Caddo (La.) four-star prospect picked the Huskers over other top contenders such as LSU and Arkansas.

Miller had been committed to LSU for nearly 10 months after Joseph landed a verbal pledge from him in August. But Miller backed off of that commitment and reopened his recruitment on May 30.

Momentum instantly began swinging Nebraska's way as Joseph built on their relationship, and Miller took an official visit to Nebraska on June 3-5 – just four days after announcing his decommitment from the Tigers. That weekend was the first time he visited the Huskers' campus, and he told Inside Nebraska that the Huskers were "definitely the leader" coming out of the visit.

That trip was the final thing he needed to experience before locking in his decision, and now the Huskers have landed one of the program's highest-ranked receivers in the modern recruiting era.

Miller's commitment hinged on the back of the entire staff, but the bulk of it is on the shoulders of Joseph. His relationship with Miller dates back to April 2021 when him and Miller connected very well on the receiver's visit to the LSU spring game as a sophomore.

That relationship resulted in a commitment to the Tigers, it carried all the way through his decommitment and will now continue onward with the Huskers.

“Me and [Coach Joseph] have a really, really strong bond," Miller told Inside Nebraska. "I’ve known Mickey since I was a sophomore, and we keep growing that relationship. So our relationship is very strong. ... The thing about Coach Mickey is he’s not afraid to put those young guys in to make a play. That’s what I like about him. He’ll get real with you, and if you’re a player you’ve gotta ball out.”

Miller was part of that mega 13-man official visits weekend that is continuing to be a huge spark for this class – notably at a position of need as they restock the receiver room.

Miller joins a 2023 class that already features three-star Raymond-Peculiar (Kansas City) receiver Jaidyn Doss, who committed to Nebraska in June and Barry Jackson, a three-star receiver from Cedar Grove (Ga.) who committed to Nebraska on Saturday and also took an official visit for the June 3-5 weekend.

