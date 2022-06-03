WR Jaidyn Doss commits to Huskers, explains decision to Inside Nebraska

Mickey Joseph moved to Nebraska and established early momentum in Lincoln by signing three receiver transfers in his first six months.

And now, Joseph has landed his second commitment from the high school ranks as Nebraska's receivers coach: Class of 2023 receiver Jaidyn Doss committed to the Huskers on Friday evening.

Doss visited Nebraska in March, and he also took trips to Missouri, Kansas State and Oregon. In the back of his mind, though, he knew where he wanted to be. Nebraska is the only official visit he scheduled, and that visit on May 20-22 is when it fully set in that Lincoln is where he wanted to be.

On Friday evening, just before he made his decision public, Doss spoke with Inside Nebraska and explained why he picked the Huskers as his next home.

"It just really felt like home to me," Doss said. “Just the environment, the three times I visited there, I just felt comfortable. Once I met with the players and we chopped it up and chilled for the night, it just stuck with me.”

Doss says there wasn't necessarily one turning point in his recruitment to Nebraska. It was just the overall way that the staff recruited him.

“Really, they just showed so much love and effort throughout my recruiting process," Doss said. "It just stood out way more to me than all of the other colleges recruiting me.”