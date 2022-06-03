WR Jaidyn Doss commits to Huskers, explains decision to Inside Nebraska
Mickey Joseph moved to Nebraska and established early momentum in Lincoln by signing three receiver transfers in his first six months.
And now, Joseph has landed his second commitment from the high school ranks as Nebraska's receivers coach: Class of 2023 receiver Jaidyn Doss committed to the Huskers on Friday evening.
Doss visited Nebraska in March, and he also took trips to Missouri, Kansas State and Oregon. In the back of his mind, though, he knew where he wanted to be. Nebraska is the only official visit he scheduled, and that visit on May 20-22 is when it fully set in that Lincoln is where he wanted to be.
On Friday evening, just before he made his decision public, Doss spoke with Inside Nebraska and explained why he picked the Huskers as his next home.
"It just really felt like home to me," Doss said. “Just the environment, the three times I visited there, I just felt comfortable. Once I met with the players and we chopped it up and chilled for the night, it just stuck with me.”
Doss says there wasn't necessarily one turning point in his recruitment to Nebraska. It was just the overall way that the staff recruited him.
“Really, they just showed so much love and effort throughout my recruiting process," Doss said. "It just stood out way more to me than all of the other colleges recruiting me.”
That effort was spearheaded by Joseph, who Doss got to know extremely well over the last few months.
“He’s a really a chill, laid-back guy, and he’s just a really good person," Doss said. "He really cares for his players on and off the field. He’s still talking about Ja’Marr [Chase] and Justin [Jefferson] to this day.”
And Doss is fully confident that Joseph will be able to take his game to another level.
“I watched his practices, and he really works on the whole aspect of being a complete receiver," Doss said. "He breaks down the whole practice, and the whole practice is really fast tempo. There’s a lot of competing. I like that a lot.”
Doss, a three-star prospect from Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.), is a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. He is the state of Missouri's No. 14-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, and he chose the Huskers over a dozen other offers, including his home-state Tigers, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon.
Missouri built some momentum with Doss early on in the spring, while Michigan and Michigan State made a push as well.
Nebraska, though, established itself as the leader in his recruitment with an unofficial visit to Lincoln on March 9 – the first week of the spring live period in which college visits were allowed. That was the second of his unofficial visits in March after he had taken a trip to nearby Missouri the prior weekend.
Doss then visited Kansas State and Oregon in back-to-back weekends, and the Ducks emerged as a real threat to land him after a visit April 5 in which he netted an offer.
But the Huskers remained at the top of his list throughout those trips, and he booked his official visit. That trip sealed the deal for Doss, and the Huskers have now added to their core of an offensive class that they can build upon.
Doss is the Huskers' sixth commitment in the 2023 cycle. The class features one defensive player (Miami cornerback Dwight Bootle II) and five on offense: Doss, East Coast quarterback William Watson (Massachusetts) and three in-state players in tight end Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce), offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and offensive guard Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep).
He is the second receiver commitment who Joseph has landed after he got 2022 prospect Decoldest Crawford to follow him from LSU, and Joseph adds Doss to a three-receiver transfer haul this offseason (Marcus Washington, Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda).
Doss' commitment caps off a big day in Nebraska recruiting as he gives the Huskers a two-for-one special. The men's hoops team landed its first 2023 commitment earlier in the day from point guard Chase Clemmons.