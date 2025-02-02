Nebraska knocked off No. 18 Illinois — now, how will it respond?

It was all smiles for Nebraska in the postgame media session following the upset win over Brad Underwood's No. 18-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak and was needed in the worst way as the team was facing obvious confidence issues.

"I'm proud of our guys. We needed this one in a big way," head coach Fred Hoiberg said.

But now that the streak was ended and some sort of positivity found its way back inside the locker room, what are the Huskers going to do with this new-found momentum? Up next for the Huskers is their first West Coast swing of the new 18-team Big Ten era.

Today at 6:30 p.m. central time, Nebraska (13-8, 3-7 in Big Ten) will play Dana Altman's No. 16-ranked Oregon Ducks (16-5, 5-5), who will want to respond in a winning way after losing by 26 points at UCLA, 78-52, on Thursday. It was a game where Oregon couldn't make anything — the Ducks went 4-of-23 from 3.

Oregon is now 1-3 in its last four games and has dropped two straight. Today's game will be on BTN with Guy Haberman and Don MacLean on the call.

The Oregon game will be another Quad 1 opportunity for the Huskers, who currently have a 3-6 record against Quad 1 opponents, with wins over Creighton (NET of 39) on the road and UCLA (28) and Illinois (14) at home. On Sunday afternoon Oregon had a NET rating of 34 — another chance to continue climbing out of the deep hole the Huskers put themselves in.

"It's important for us now, after losing a couple home games, at some point in these last 10 (games left in the regular season), we're gonna have to steal some road games," Hoiberg said.

If Nebraska can find a way to come out with a win over Oregon, it would mark a fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season. The last time Nebraska won four games against ranked teams was in 1998-99.

After the tilt with Oregon, Nebraska will not fly home. Instead, it will stay on the West Coast with a Wednesday night game in Seattle against Washington that's set to tip at 9:30 p.m. central.

The Huskies were riding the struggle bus just like Nebraska was and had their own six-game losing streak before getting the train back on the tracks with a tough 71-68 win on the road at Minnesota on Saturday.

Before the Illinois game, Hoiberg mentioned he asked newly-retired Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook for advice about making travel plans and how Cook handled the West Coast swing with his team.

"They ended up staying overnight and flying back the next morning, which I think is better than getting home at 5 a.m.," Hoiberg said. "Back in the old NBA days, you did fly back after the game but only had a day and then you had to play. So you almost had to do that, but, man, that was a hard game."

There are a few Huskers on the roster with game experience against Oregon from the old Pac-12 days, including Washington transfer Braxton Meah, UCLA transfer Berke Buyuktuncel and Utah transfer Rollie Worster.Though, these days with roster turnover being the norm each offseason, it has become less important.

Meah played Oregon twice last season with the Huskies. In the first game, he played 14 minutes and was 0-of-2 from the field with four rebounds in a loss. In the second game, Meah had a larger impact, playing 31 minutes with a double-double of 15 points (7-of-7 from the field) and 12 rebounds with three blocks. Meah, of course, has not played the past two games for Nebraska because of matchups, according to Hoiberg.

Buyuktuncel played Oregon three times last season. The first game: 12 points and three rebounds in 21 minutes. The second game: two points, two rebounds in 14 minutes. The third game: only 1 minute of action.

Worster's foot injury kept him from playing Oregon last season while he was with the Utes. But two seasons ago, Worster played Oregon once. In that game, a loss, the point guard recorded five points (2-of-9 from the field, 0-of-4 from 3), seven assists and six rebounds.