Dvoracek on the radio: Notes from Nebraska's linebackers coach

Willis McGahee IV "earning" more game snaps with improved practice habits
True freshman Jack linebacker Willis McGahee IV is in line for more playing time. Here's why.
Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming matchup with UCLA
WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss
Presser videos as Dylan Raiola, Tony White and Marcus Satterfield review NU's loss at Ohio State, preview UCLA and more.
Ranking Nebraska's remaining high school and transfer portal needs
Ranking Nebraska's remaining recruiting needs to address via high school recruiting and the transfer portal
The Checkdown: Nebraska exposes Ohio State, wham and traps help run game
This week's Checkdown takes a detailed look at what stood out from Nebraska's 21-17 loss at Ohio State.
