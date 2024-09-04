Nebraska football is preparing for the latest edition of the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry. This time, it will come in the form of a Saturday night primetime showdown in Lincoln.

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese take a rapid-fire look into one of the biggest factors that could decide the outcome of the national spotlight game: The Huskers' defensive matchups as they square up with the Buffs' set of star skill players.

Watch their video breakdown in the link below. Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version in the Apple Podcasts and Spotify links below.