Christian Jones: Commitment prediction on Omaha 4-star LB
Rivals national analyst Greg Smith makes his commitment prediction on four-star Omaha LB Christian Jones.
Rhule wants raucous game day environment as Colorado comes to Lincoln
Matt Rhule spoke with the media on Monday to discuss Saturday's rivalry game with Colorado.
Injury updates from Rhule, and Nebraska's plan for Malachi Coleman
Matt Rhule talked about the health of his team on Monday as well as the plan for Malachi Coleman.
WATCH: Matt Rhule kicks off Colorado Week
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule kicks off Colorado Week with his Monday press conference.
TJ Lateef shines over weekend, future of Husker QB room "in good hands"
Our recruiting analysts saw four elite QBs over the weekend and share their reviews.
Nebraska football is preparing for the latest edition of the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry. This time, it will come in the form of a Saturday night primetime showdown in Lincoln.
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese take a rapid-fire look into one of the biggest factors that could decide the outcome of the national spotlight game: The Huskers' defensive matchups as they square up with the Buffs' set of star skill players.
Watch their video breakdown in the link below. Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for even more daily content on all things Nebraska. Listen to the audio version in the Apple Podcasts and Spotify links below.
