Digs: Nebraska volleyball prepare for Louisville challenge, big block

Head coach John Cook and two players spoke to the media about their loss at Stanford and the importance of the upcoming game against the Cardinals.

No. 6 Nebraska volleyball welcomes No. 5 Louisville to the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Huskers are on a two-game losing streak and Saturday's game is the last before Big Ten play commences.

*** Cook started four freshmen against Stanford on Tuesday. Along with libero Lexi Rodriguez, who has started every game this season, pin hitters Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein took the court first.

Cook has been struggling to find a consistent lineup with so many talented players on his roster. He said he knows more of what Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik can bring from his previous years of coaching them, so it was good to see what the freshmen could do.

"'I'm just trying to find out who's gonna get it done," he said. "That was a great test to put those guys out there and these guys have been training really well."

*** His biggest takeaway from the Stanford match was his team competed hard. Cook said Nebraska gave up a big scoring run off of the Cardinal serve in sets one and three.

"We had chances in game four to win," he said. "But the bottom line is, we got to find a way to kill more balls."

*** Cook said Nebraska had faced two "really good" left-side hitters in Stanford's Caitie Baird and Utah's Dani Drews. He said they did "everything to stop" Baird, "she's just really good."

"We have to be able to match those guys and we're not there yet," he said.

*** Cook said the freshmen hitters need to learn to manage a bad set. In high school or club volleyball, they were able to get away with it, he said.

"Against teams like Stanford, Utah, you can't just error out of it," Cook said. "You've got to find a way to keep it in play and be creative.

*** Louisville's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly played volleyball at Nebraska and won a National Championship on Cook's 2006 team. She also coached under him from 2012-2016.

Cook said he takes a lot of pride in the success of the coaches that come through his program.

"For Dani to get Louisville where they're at, it's a big compliment," he said. "It's going to be a heck of a match."

*** Busboom Kelly will be the first former player that Cook has coached against. Kayla Banwarth, current Ole Miss volleyball head coach and former Nebraska volleyball player and assistant coach, is scheduled to play against Nebraska next season.

"They all want to knock us off," Cook said with a smile.

*** Cook said outside hitters need to hit .250 or higher to be elite and All-Big Ten. He said Nebraska's biggest jump needs to be at the outside hitter positions.

Against Stanford, the Huskers' highest hitting pin hitter was Lauenstein with a .176 clip.

*** The head coach said Louisville has a "very good blocking defense" and a couple of "big-time players" in outside hitter Aiko Jones and middle blocker Anna Stevenson, who he described as "dynamic."

Setter Tori Dilfer is another player Cook pointed out as a difference-maker.

"They're gonna play relentless, so it'll be a great team to play for our players to understand how hard they're gonna have to play and how hard it's going to be to kill the ball," Cook said.