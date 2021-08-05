DB Markeith Williams to commit August 11 birthday

Sunshine State defensive back Markeith Williams has an impressive offer list for a three-star recruit, and he will decide from among his three finalists next week.

The Orlando (Fla.) Evans high school product took June the official visits to Nebraska, Miami and Ohio State, and he will choose from among one of those tradition-rich programs next week.

"I'm going to commit on August 11," Williams stated. "I'm down to Miami, Ohio State and Nebraska and that's it."

August 11 just happens to be Williams' birthday and he is still thinking through how he will drop his announcement.

"I don't know how I'm going to announce it yet, my mom is still planning that," Williams explained.

Williams was asked what he liked about each of those three football programs, and he responded:

Miami -- "I like the culture and it's in Florida, so I love Florida regardless. With Miami, I like the coaching staff, too. They really care about you and treat you like family."

Nebraska -- "I like that Nebraska is just a football state, so all eyes are on Nebraska. And their coaches are crazy, too, with Coach (Scott) Frost and Coach Fish (Travis Fisher)."

Ohio State -- "I like how Ohio State builds and develops you. I like that about them. They develop you as a person and a player."

Williams added that he had not come to a decision yet, and was still thinking through all of his options.

"Yes, that's exactly what we're doing right now. We're thinking everything through."

Proximity to home could play a crucial role in Williams' school choice, since he would like his family to be able to see him play in person in college.

"Being in Florida could play a big factor just because I want to do what's best for my family," Williams elaborated. "Can they make it to each home game? My family said they would have no problem traveling, too."

Fall camp for Evans High started today, and Williams is looking forward to showing Rivals that he is vastly underrated on their website.

"I will be playing free safety and corner, and pretty much all the DB spots," Williams said. "They will be rotating me on offense a little bit, too. All the colleges are recruiting me for free safety and cornerback. They want to play me all-around."

On August 11, it will be either the Hurricanes, Buckeyes or Cornhuskers for Williams.