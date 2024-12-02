Dana Holgorsen agrees to two-year contract

Dana Holgorsen is sticking around.

On Monday night NU announced Holgorsen agreed to a two-year contract worth $1.2 million to stay on as its offensive coordinator.

“We are excited that Dana Holgorsen has agreed to be our offensive coordinator moving forward,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said in a statement. “Dana is one of the elite offensive minds in football, and the progress we made in our final three games provides a glimpse of the potential of our offense under his direction. We look forward to Dana leading our offense into the bowl game and building for the 2025 season.”

The move comes during a hectic 24 hours at Nebraska. On Monday, Tony White, who served as Rhule's defensive coordinator the past two seasons, accepted the same role at Florida State. Also on the same day, five Husker players announced they would enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 9, two of them starters in defensive lineman Jimari Butler and linebacker Mikai Gbayor.

Holgorsen, who was fired at Houston after the 2023 season and spent the early portion of 2024 as a consultant at TCU for Sonny Dykes, was brought to Lincoln by Rhule in November as a consultant following the loss to UCLA to take a look at Marcus Satterfield's struggling offense.

Ahead of the USC game, Rhule announced Holgorsen would be calling plays while Satterfield would be demoted to tight ends coach.

"This wasn't some short-term splash thing," Rhule said on Nov. 14. "This was, to me, an opportunity to make an epic move that can push us into the next tier."

After flashing potential at USC but ultimately losing the game, Holgorsen's offense exploded the following week against Wisconsin. NU posted its highest point total since 2021, while its total offense (473), rushing offense (180) and passing offense (293) in the win were all the most since the season-opener against UTEP.

After the Wisconsin game, Holgorsen was asked about his future, and if it included NU. The play-caller didn't have an answer at the time, but provided a hint.

"I had more fun on Saturday than I've had in a long time," Holgorsen answered.