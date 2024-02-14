Nebraska safety Corey Collier Jr. is no longer on Nebraska's roster, Inside Nebraska confirmed through a source Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Collier's name was not showing in the transfer portal.

The Huskers added Collier prior to the 2023 season as a transfer defensive back from Florida, where he spent 2021 and 2022. In his lone season at Nebraska, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder played 21 snaps over five games, mostly on special teams. He did not record a tackle.

Nebraska loses two starters in the defensive backfield from 2023, including corner Quinton Newsome and safety Omar Brown.

The Huskers return starting safeties Isaac Gifford, who started at the hybrid rover role, as well as Marques Buford Jr. and DeShon Singleton. Corners Tommi Hill and Malcolm Hartzog, who can also play safety, return, too.

Nebraska signed a 2024 class that included 10 defensive backs. The Huskers also added transfer corner Blye Hill from FCS program St. Francis.