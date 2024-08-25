in other news
Rhule: Improved footwork, pocket presence led Dylan Raiola to earn QB1 job
Matt Rhule talked quarterbacks on Friday. Here's the latest.
Record predictions, breakout players & more bold takes
Final record predictions, breakout players and more bold takes for the Huskers in 2024.
With safety depth needed, Caleb Benning could be taking advantage
Opportunities exist behind the starters in Nebraska's defensive backfield, and Caleb Benning could making a move.
Where 2026 Nebraska targets landed in the updated Rivals250 rankings
Where Nebraska targets rank in the updated 2026 Rivals250 and where the Huskers stand in each recruitment
How foresight, "demanding" Thomas, calm Satt leveled up Nebraska's QB room
We haven't seen the live bullets fly for Dylan Raiola and Nebraska's QBs, but they have already seen accelerated growth.
