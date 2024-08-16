Nebraska football secondary coach and pass game coordinator John Butler is set to make $700,000 annually while senior football assistant Jamar Mozee will make $200,000 with the Huskers.

Those are the details on the two newest, significant hires to Matt Rhule's coaching staff, per the University of Nebraska and Nebraska Athletics.

>>> Check the table below for contract and salary information on Rhule and his coaching staff of 10 full-time assistants.

Butler spent the past 10 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. He coached the Bills defensive backs for the past six seasons and the Texans defensive backs before that for four seasons (2014-2017).

Before his time with the Texans, the now-51-year-old Butler was in the Big Ten coaching at Penn State. He held the role of DBs coach in 2012 and was the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator/DBs coach under Bill O'Brien in 2013.

Mozee comes to Lincoln after spending the past 10 seasons at Lee's Summit North, the last eight of which he served as head coach. Mozee led the Broncos to a 64-35 overall record. The program hit their stride in the back half of his tenure, going 11-2 in 2021, 12-2 in 2022 and 10-1 in 2023. Lee's Summit North made three straight appearances in the Missouri Class 6 state semifinals and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2024.

Before he was promoted to head coach at Lee's Summit North, Mozee was originally hired as offensive coordinator back in 2014, and will get back to his roots on the offensive side of the ball at Nebraska.

Mozee's hire came shortly after the NCAA Division I Council voted in June to adopt legislation allowing support staff – such as analysts and quality control coaches – to instruct players at practice and during games, which had not been allowed prior to the council's decision.

Under the old rule, only 11 coaches — the head coach and 10 assistants — and graduate assistants were allowed to give “technical or tactical instruction” to players at practices and in games.

