Here's a rundown of everything ESPN covered on College GameDay as they visited Nebraska for the first time since 2007.

As the show started on Saturday, here’s what ESPN Kurt Herbstreit and Rece Davis had to say: “They are so hungry to be back on the big stage,” Davis said. “It’s not a matter of if (Scott Frost) is going to do this at Nebraska, it’s a matter of when,” Herbstreit said. ***Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez did a feature with ESPN’s Maria Taylor, where they did a walk through the weight room and he explained to her the tradition of Husker Power and the Blackshirts.

Senior offensive lineman Christian Gaylord was interviewed during the pre-show on Saturday. Gaylord’s father Scott was killed in a car accident last week, and actress Gabrielle Union wore a No. 65 jersey on stage as the guest picker on GameDay. Union said in a separate interview, she was “honored” to wear the jersey Gaylord’s late father would’ve worn tonight. As for Christian Gaylord, he was wearing a blue dress shirt with his suit on Saturday. He said it was an inside joke with he and his father. Scott Gaylord refused to wear red to the games in protest of the previous coaching staff, so he always wore blue during the 2017 season.

ESPN interviewed Jack Hoffman and Andy Hoffman on the show Saturday. Jack Hoffman is now in eighth grade and playing tackle football in his hometown of Atkinson. They relived that magical day in 2013 and talked about all the Team Jack Foundation has been able to do to raise money and awareness for pediatric brain cancer. ***GameDay featured a few different restaurants in the preshow. They profiled both Runza and LeadBelly. There seems to be quite the fascination with chili and cinnamon rolls by outsiders. They featured a burger at LeadBelly that is served on a cinnamon roll with chili poured on top. ***ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi did a feature on the history of the Blackshirts and how this tradition started at Nebraska.