"First off, I would like to thank Coach (Fred) Hoiberg for recruiting me to the fullest, and I would like to thank all of Husker Nation for showing their love and support," Clemmons wrote. "After thoughts and discussion with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. I look forward to continuing to search for a program that is the best fit for me and what God has in store for me."

The Husker basketball program has lost the commitment of its first pledge in the Class of 2023: three-star guard Chase Clemmons has decommitted from Nebraska.

Clemmons became the first commitment of Hoiberg's 2023 class when he announced his pledge to the Huskers on June 3. The standout guard told Inside Nebraska that his relationship with Trey and Bryce McGowens was a major reason for his initial interest in the Huskers as he goes way back with the two of them – all the way to his childhood days of playing with them and against them in Atlanta.

The three-star point guard out of Greenville, S.C. also told us that the potential to play in Hoiberg's system was a great fit for him, and that was at the core of his decision.

“I just think it’s somewhere I can thrive and play my game,” Clemmons said. “I feel like I can just succeed in the program and play my way. I like to play up tempo, fast breaks. I read the defense well. So I think that’s just what I can bring to the table at Nebraska."

That view has apparently changed, however, and the 6-foot, 168-pounder is now moving on and looking at other programs. Rivals national basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf reported that Georgia Tech, NC State, UCF, Virginia, St. Joseph's and Dayton are the schools that have already reached out to Clemmons since his decommitment.

Clemmons' decision leaves Nebraska with just one commitment in the 2023 cycle in three-star guard Eli Rice out of Florida's IMG Academy.