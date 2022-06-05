How one summer with Trey McGowens shaped Chase Clemmons, Huskers commitment

Trey and Bryce McGowens used to beat the hell out of the 7-year-old on the basketball court. The former Nebraska guards didn’t take it easy on him just because he was a few years younger. But that didn’t lead to any sort of maybe I can’t do this moment. Instead, it made Chase Clemmons push even harder. “We go back pretty far,” Clemmons told Inside Nebraska of his relationships with the McGowens brothers. “They used to bully me. But that just made me tougher. “You just gotta take it. Especially when they’re 3-4 years older than me, you just gotta take it.” Those days as kids hooping in Atlanta were formative and important in Clemmons’ development. That was the start of a path that would eventually lead him down the road to becoming Nebraska’s first commitment in the Class of 2023.

To get to this point, though, Clemmons had to grind. That’s where his relationships with the McGowens – specifically Trey, in this case – proved to be critical. It led to career- and life-changing opportunities that really took off in the summer of 2020. That’s when the 6-foot, 170-pound point guard really got to work with one of his childhood combatants and close friends. “During that Covid year, Trey actually stayed with me that whole summer, and we just worked out 3-4 times a day,” Clemmons said. “I give props to Trey. He actually improved my game, going against somebody like that. And we were going against pros every single day, so that improved both of our games.” It was during that time in Atlanta of working out every day in which they went at each other hard, and Clemmons didn’t back down. He kept coming back for more: multiple times a day, every day. “It kind of built my work ethic up, for sure,” Clemmons said. “There were maybe two gyms open in Atlanta [during that summer], and my dad runs one of the gyms. So we would get in there late nights, early mornings. Me and Trey trained that whole summer. I think that just helped me with my work ethic. That was the turning point, like I could really do this.”

A true, pass-first point guard

Clemmons says that he has a career high of 50 points and that during his first game as a freshman he put up 45 points – followed by a 35-point effort in the next game. But Clemmons didn’t see as much momentum with college coaches until putting in the work that summer. He then transferred from Atlanta to Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C. for his junior season – following in the McGowens’ footsteps after stellar careers in the same program. Clemmons eventually netted more than a dozen Division I offers, including offers from Alabama, Georgetown, Georgia and Memphis. He admits it was a bit of a pinch-me moment when those calls started coming in. “I think it was just the work I put in, I think it just all paid off,” Clemmons said of earning that recognition. “But it was kind of surreal, like being on the phone with Penny Hardaway. That was crazy. Just getting the calls every day with a coach from a different program every day. It was a good learning experience, and I’ll never take it for granted.” Instead of Hardaway, Patrick Ewing or any other litany of college coaches who will mold him, Clemmons picked the Huskers. He committed to them on Friday at 1:09 p.m. (to represent his Jan. 9 birthday), and the last 48 hours or so have been a whirlwind for him. And that commitment from Clemmons’ comes at an ideal time as Fred Hoiberg and Co. could use a pass-first point guard and a floor general to guide traffic. “I just think it’s somewhere I can thrive and play my game,” Clemmons said. “I feel like I can just succeed in the program and play my way. I like to play up tempo, fast breaks. I read the defense well. So I think that’s just what I can bring to the table at Nebraska. “I consider myself a true point guard, of course, and Coach Hoiberg’s just been telling me you’re the coach on the floor. So you’ve gotta lead the team. That’s facilitating, communicating with your players and encouraging them. I think that’s a big deal. But if Coach Hoiberg needs a scorer, I can score at a very high level. Whatever he needs me to do to win – play defense, everything.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQg8J+MvSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0JSP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR0JSPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdHBDaExnYzFn TyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RwQ2hMZ2MxZ088L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Q2hhc2UgQ2xlbW1vbnMgLU9mZmljaWFsIChAY2hhc2VjbGVtbW9uczIzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NoYXNlY2xlbW1vbnMyMy9z dGF0dXMvMTUzMjg0OTAxMDU4MjYxODExMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==