Cayden Green breaks down final four, how Nebraska became top contender
KANSAS CITY – It’s crunch time for Cayden Green.
The nation’s No. 34-ranked overall player and No. 4-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2023 is a borderline five-star prospect. And he lives a stone’s throw of three hours away from Lincoln while playing his high school ball at Lee’s Summit North in Kansas City.
Green told Inside Nebraska two weeks ago that he was down to a final four of LSU, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma (in alphabetical order) as he canceled his official visit to Michigan for the June 17-19 weekend after the Wolverines fell off the map of his considerations.
That final four is where his recruitment stands today just eight days away from his July 8 announcement date. This feels like a neck-and-neck race between that quartet with each school offering something similar.
