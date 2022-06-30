Cayden Green breaks down final four, how Nebraska became top contender

Green told Inside Nebraska two weeks ago that he was down to a final four of LSU, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma (in alphabetical order) as he canceled his official visit to Michigan for the June 17-19 weekend after the Wolverines fell off the map of his considerations.

That final four is where his recruitment stands today just eight days away from his July 8 announcement date. This feels like a neck-and-neck race between that quartet with each school offering something similar.