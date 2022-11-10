"I think we're all going to find out Saturday at about 3:30 (ET)," Joseph said on Thursday. "I'll let you guys know."

Once again, it will either be Chubba Purdy or Logan Smothers who will start at quarterback. But it is unclear which of the two will start against the Wolverines.

The Huskers are huge underdogs – the Wolverines are 30.5-point favorites as of Wednesday afternoon – and one reason was the unknown status of starting quarterback Casey Thompson.

Nebraska is set to travel to Ann Arbor for a bout with Michigan (3:30 ET on Saturday) at The Big House.

Thompson practiced on Wednesday and threw a little bit, but he is not healthy enough to go as the Husker quarterback is still dealing with "nerve damage in his pinkie," Joseph said this week.

"I look at these kids as my sons, so I'm not gonna put 'em out there if they can't go," Joseph said on Tuesday. "Casey's gonna say he's feeling better, but I've gotta be smart with Casey and not put him out there if he can't perform at a high level."

Thompson has been out since the first half against Illinois when he suffered a nerve injury to his throwing hand midway through the second quarter. Smothers entered the game for Thompson, but Purdy was the quarterback for the second half and started against Minnesota.

Purdy struggled, though, finishing 6-of-16 for 41 yards and an interception in addition to rushing for a touchdown and leading the Huskers to a 10-0 halftime lead. It was Smothers, though, who provided the biggest spark at quarterback by entering with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter against the Gophers and finishing 5-of-10 for 80 yards and pulling the Huskers within a 20-13 deficit. His final drive came to either tie or take the lead came up short with the drive stalling around midfield.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said on Wednesday that he has "a lot more confidence" in both Purdy and Smothers now than he did before as he said they are each coming off "their best week of practice."

"Chubba's been a lot more consistent throughout," Whipple said. "But I told Logan, 'I have a lot of respect for you.' It's not easy to start a game and be third (on the depth chart), but he stepped up during practice. And he's continued that. He's certainly been around here longer than Chubba has, but both of those guys have gotten great support from their teammates."

Whipple later said that Purdy and Smothers both have a good opportunity to show what they are made of with Thompson out: "This is the biggest step of their career."