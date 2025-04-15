BSB Preview: Nebraska at Creighton

Nebraska sophomore utility man Max Buettenback (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball is looking for some in-state revenge tonight in Omaha. The Huskers (16-20, 5-10 Big Ten) make the trek up I-80 to face Creighton (20-11, 3-3 Big East) in a rematch of Nebraska's 9-5 loss two weeks ago. Here is a preview of tonight's tilt with the Bluejays, provided by Nebraska Athletics:

Advertisement

Nebraska @ Creighton: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6 p.m. CT TV/Streaming: FS1 Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Pitching: RHP Ryan Harrahill (0-0, 3.97 ERA) vs. RHP Shea Wendt (0-0, 4.50 ERA) Stadium: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha)

Follow the games

>> Tuesday night's matchup at Creighton can be seen on FS1, with David Brown and Rob Simms on the call. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action on Tuesday on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Creighton: Series history

>> Through 151 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds an 86-63-2 advantage over Creighton in the all-time series. >> The Huskers and Bluejays meet for the second time this season after Creighton recorded a 9-5 win in Lincoln on April 1.

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Nebraska baseball vs. ranked opponents

>> Nebraska has played six games against four different ranked opponents this season after the Huskers' 7-5 win at No. 22 Kansas on Tuesday night. >> The Big Red are 4-2 against ranked teams this year after facing No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 2 LSU, No. 5 Oregon State (3x) and No. 22 Kansas.

Six shooters

>> Nebraska is 119-26 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 15 of the 16 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5) and Iowa (6-4). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Sophomore duo exploding in midweek games

>> Max Buettenback and Case Sanderson have put up impressive numbers at the plate in midweek games this season, leading the Huskers to a 5-3 record in eight midweek contests this season. >> The sophomore duo is hitting a combined .568 (21-of-37) at the plate with five doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored in Nebraska's eight midweek contests. >> Buettenback is batting .769 (10-of-13) with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and an OPS of 2.227 in five midweek appearances, including a trio of starts. >> In seven midweek contests, including six starts, Sanderson holds a .458 batting average (11-of-24) with two doubles, a homer, four RBI, 10 runs scored and a 1.248 OPS.

Silva continues to wear it, keeps climbing the charts

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 38 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which sits sixth all-time in program history. >> Silva is eight away from tying Kale Kiser (2009-12) in fifth and nine shy of Kash Kalkowski (2009-13) and Bryan Peters (2010-13) in third. >> Silva has amassed 12 HBPs this season with 11 of them having coming in the past 15 games. That includes this past weekend's series at Iowa, where he was hit twice – once apiece in Game 1 and Game 2. >> Remarkably, the senior outfielder – who also made an outstanding play to snag a deep fly ball at the center field warning track for the game-ending putout in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Hawkeyes – only had seven plate appearances over the three games but still tallied his two HBPs.

Nebraska baseball relief pitcher Tucker Timmerman (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Timmerman makes two appearances

>> Tucker Timmerman entered in relief during the fourth inning of Game 3 in the weekend series against Iowa. It was Timmerman's first appearance since suffering a scary injury on Feb. 15 against Vanderbilt when he took a hard comeback grounder to the face and head. >> On Sunday, the sophomore RHP replaced starter Jackson Brockett and was faced with runners on first and second with one out following a single, foul out and one man reaching on an error. Two unearned runs came across to score on Timmerman, but both were charged to Brockett. Timmerman's first batter reached on an error, he then allowed a sac fly but got out of the inning on a strikeout to limit the damage. >> He then retired six of the next seven he faced, featuring a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth and allowing a two-out double in the sixth before inducing an inning-ending groundout. Timmerman totaled three strikeouts while facing 10 batters and throwing 41 total pitches (29 strikes). >> In total, Timmerman has made two appearances out of the bullpen, allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five innings.

Top bats in Husker lineup

>> Case Sanderson leads the Big Red with a .303 batting average and .438 on-base percentage while recording five doubles, a home run, 13 RBI and 19 runs scored. >> Devin Nunez is batting .300 with three homers, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored over 26 games this season. >> Cayden Brumbaugh is hitting .298 and leads the team with 10 doubles, 29 runs and eight stolen bases in 35 starts this season. >> Max Buettenback holds a team-best .987 OPS and has totaled six doubles, five homers, 19 RBI and 17 runs in 25 games this year. >> Dylan Carey has driven in a team-high 29 runs, is tied for the team lead with six home runs and has nine doubles in 36 starts, while Riley Silva is batting .268 and is second on the team with a .422 on-base percentage. >> Tyler Stone is hitting .253 with eight doubles, six homers and 20 runs driven in, while Cael Frost has slugged four doubles and six home runs and is second on the team with 22 RBI this season. >> Joshua Overbeek is up to 10 extra-base hits on the season after homering twice last weekend at Iowa, while Will Jesske has recorded three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored in 28 games.

Bullpen breakdown

>> Luke Broderick has earned two wins and seven saves in 14 appearances, totaling 21 punchouts in 16 innings. >> Drew Christo has pitched in a team-high 17 games with a 1-1 record and a save, recording a 6.35 ERA over 28.1 innings. He has struck out 32 batters and walked 13 while holding hitters to a .257 hitting clip. >> Caleb Clark has logged 12 innings in 13 relief outings with 10 strikeouts and five walks. >> Casey Daiss has pitched 11 innings in 10 relief appearances with a 1.64 ERA, allowing just two earned runs on 11 hits with 10 punchouts. >> Jalen Worthley has a 2-0 record in 12 appearances over 16.2 innings with 12 strikeouts, while Carson Jasa is 2-2 in 18.2 innings over 11 outings with 24 punchouts. >> TJ Coats has tossed 10.1 innings with 14 strikeouts in seven appearances, including three starts. >> Gavin Blachowicz has made nine appearances with a 4.26 ERA in 12.2 innings of work. The freshman has struck out 12 and allowed six earned run on 13 hits. >> Grant Cleavinger has made 10 relief appearances, picking up 12 strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work. >> Tucker Timmerman has made two appearances out of the bullpen, allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five innings. >> Pryce Bender is 1-0 in 12.1 innings across 10 relief appearances, while Colin Nowaczyk has struck out seven in seven innings of action across seven relief outings. >> Blake Encarnacion has thrown 3.0 scoreless innings over seven relief outings, allowing no hits and striking out four.