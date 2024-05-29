The Nebraska baseball program officially earned its 18th all-time bid to the NCAA Tournament with an intense run through last week's Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskers got pummeled by Ohio State, 15-2, in their first-round game before rallying to go 5-0 in elimination games – which featured a blowout revenge game victory over OSU and winning three games in a span of a little over 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday – and capture the Big Ten's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska learned their tourney path this week, which will begin on Friday with a first-round game against Florida at 2 p.m. CT in the Stillwater Regional.