Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
The Nebraska baseball program officially earned its 18th all-time bid to the NCAA Tournament with an intense run through last week's Big Ten Tournament.
The Huskers got pummeled by Ohio State, 15-2, in their first-round game before rallying to go 5-0 in elimination games – which featured a blowout revenge game victory over OSU and winning three games in a span of a little over 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday – and capture the Big Ten's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska learned their tourney path this week, which will begin on Friday with a first-round game against Florida at 2 p.m. CT in the Stillwater Regional.
Head coach Will Bolt, who is leading the Huskers into their second NCAA tourney berth in his five-year tenure, was joined by a pair of players (shortstop Dylan Carey and pitcher Drew Christo) this week in a pre-tournament press conference. Here are the three biggest takeaways as the Huskers put in final preparations ahead of their latest tournament appearance.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.