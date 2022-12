Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down the commitment of Brice Turner: the first scholarship commitment for Matt Rhule and the Huskers.

Turner is a three-star receiver in the Class of 2023 from Bay City, Texas. He is a speed demon and has been clocked at 10.25 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.04 seconds in the 200, both of which won him gold in the TX UIL 4A State Championships. Turner also plans to run track at Nebraska. (Highlights courtesy of Hudl)

