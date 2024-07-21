Heading into the month of June, Oklahoma looked like the program to beat in Pietrzak's recruitment. Coming out of his official visit to Norman, confidence remained that the Sooners would eventually land his talents. Nebraska hosted him June 14, and impressed, but sandwiched between trips to Norman, then Kansas State on June 21, the Huskers' odds felt bleak at the time. The Wildcats felt strongly about their chances coming out of their official visit with Pietrzak, and sources indicated at the time this recruitment would ultimately come down to Kansas State and Oklahoma.

But defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, Tony White and Matt Rhule did not give up. A decision was expected shortly after his final official visit, but as his recruitment went deeper into July, the door opened for the Huskers to further make their case and swing momentum away from the Sooners and Wildcats.

Nebraska was the second Power Four program to offer the top-ranked prospect from North Dakota, after Kansas State, back in September. He visited for Nebraska's win over Northern Illinois, returned for Junior Day in January but didn't get back down to Lincoln until his official visit last month.

In that time between visits, the Sooners surged, as Brent Venables himself took over his recruitment personally. Still, the relationships he'd built with Knighton and Rhule specifically gave the Huskers staying power. They made his top four in May, guaranteeing them an official visit, even when, at the time, all the momentum was in Norman. Ultimately, Nebraska's dedication and relationships saw the Huskers win out with Pietrzak, a versatile prospect who could play on either side of the line, but has been recruited to play defensive line at Nebraska.

Pietrzak boasts a 31 inch vertical jump and 9-foot-4 broad jump, impressive metrics for his size. He also claims a 4.8 40, a testament to his athleticism. Knighton's vision for his defensive line room is becoming clear, Pietrzak joins Omaha (Neb.) North four-star Tyson Terry and Hitchcock (Tex.) three-star Malcolm Simpson as defensive line commits for the Huskers in the 2025 class. All three have multi-sport backgrounds, boast impressive athletic metrics and have the frame and athletic versatility to play all over the defensive line.

Pietrzak is the 17th total commit for the Huskers in the 2025 class, and the third this month, following Winner (S.D) three-star athlete Shawn Hammerbeck and Fort Bend (Tex.) Ridge Point cornerback Bryson Webber, who've pledged to Nebraska in the past few weeks.