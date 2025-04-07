Marik: Crown title has changed the offseason narrative for Nebraska hoops

Nebraska held its second open period of practice for media members today. Here are observations.
Flip through Inside Nebraska's photo gallery from Tuesday's open practice periods.
Watch Tuesday's post-practice press conference with Marcus Satterfield, Rob Dvoracek and Nebraska players.
Video highlights from Nebraska's second of three open spring practices.
Nebraska added a familiar face from the transfer portal in former Rhode Island, and Husker guard, Jamarques Lawrence.
Nebraska held its second open period of practice for media members today. Here are observations.
Flip through Inside Nebraska's photo gallery from Tuesday's open practice periods.
Watch Tuesday's post-practice press conference with Marcus Satterfield, Rob Dvoracek and Nebraska players.