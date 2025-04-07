Nebraska guard Gavin Griffiths enters transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore guard Gavin Griffiths is entering the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska can confirm. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A bench piece for the Huskers who fell out of the rotation early in the season and played in 16 games in 2024-25, the 6-foot-7, 193-pound Griffiths averaged 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in his first and only season with the Huskers.

Griffiths, who played 135 minutes on the season, shot 34.2% from the field (13-of-38) and 25% from 3-point range (7-of-28).

A native of Simsbury, Conn., Griffiths is a former transfer from Rutgers who played in 32 games with three starts as a true freshman in 2023-24. That season he averaged 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while playing 571 total minutes.

Griffiths is the first Nebraska player to enter the transfer portal since the team's postseason finished at the College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Huskers will be aggressive in the transfer portal as they look to replace seven known players who are moving on from the program, including seniors Brice Williams, Juwan Gary, Rollie Worster, Ahron Ulis, Andrew Morgan and Braxton Meah, as well as junior walk-on Jeff Grace III, who walked on Senior Day.

Nebraska has added two transfers to next season's roster, including Iowa wing Pryce Sandfort and Central Michigan forward Ugnius Jarusevicius.

College basketball's transfer portal window runs from March 24 through April 22.