Nebraska adds Central Michigan transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius

The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder, who goes by “Oogie,” is from Lithuania and will have one season of eligibility remaining. He joins Iowa wing transfer Pryce Sandfort as members of Nebraska's 2025 transfer class. Sandfort announced his commitment on Friday, giving the Huskers two transfer additions in as many days.

Nebraska has landed its second transfer of the 2025 cycle in Central Michigan forward Ugnius Jarusevicius.

Jarusevicius spent one season with the Chippewas of the Mid-American Conference and had a heck of a year. He earned a first-team All-MAC selection after averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, all team-highs, while playing 26.7 minutes per game.

He shot 53.7% from the field and 31% from 3 on an average of 2.7 attempts per game. He also shot 71.8% from the free-throw line (122-170).

Jarusevicius recorded eight double-doubles on the season and scored a career-high 32 points twice, against Kent State and Akron.

Jarusevicius spent his first two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield, where he played in a total of 43 games with one start.

This past season while CMU played at Minnesota, a game the Chippewas lost just 68-65, Jarusevicius scored 17 points with four rebounds and was 3-of-3 from 3-point range. In 70-62 loss to Marquette, Jarusevicius recorded a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds while going 5-of-7 at the free-throw line.

Jarusevicius joins Rienk Mast and Berke Büyüktuncel as other key players in the Huskers' frontcourt for next season.

Nebraska transfers in:

> Pryce Sandfort | forward | Iowa | two seasons of eligibility

> Ugnius Jarusevicius | forward | Central Michigan | one season of eligibility

Nebraska transfers out:

>