Jalyn Gramstad proving to be valuable member of Nebraska's QB room

Jalyn Gramstad isn't sure who the first person was that called him "Granddad," maybe it was assistant strength coach Desmond Johnson.

Nebraska's veteran backup quarterback is OK with the Granddad nickname, though. The 23-year-old gets it, so he can crack a smile about it.

After all, before he even stepped foot on campus last summer during a post-graduate camp, Gramstad had already played in 52 college football games the previous four seasons at Northwestern (Iowa) College, 23 of which came as a defensive back.

"I just embraced that, be the guy others can look to and come through when they need me," Gramstad said last week at a press conference.

Now entering his sixth season of college football, Gramstad is now the lone veteran in Nebraska's quarterback room. While he won't be expected to unseat Dylan Raiola as QB1, he is expected to battle for QB2 while helping guide Raiola and the two newcomers in redshirt freshman Purdue transfer Marcos Davila and true freshman TJ Lateef.

"They have a great skill set, they throw a really nice ball," Gramstad said of Davila and Lateef. "...We've been in the film room a lot and in the meetings a lot, and I think they've both done a great job of just picking it up pretty quick and doing a lot of studying on their own time."

Raiola understands the value Gramstad brings. After the Pinstripe Bowl when Gramstad was weighing his options — he was talking with Matt Rhule in the middle of the season about whether or not to return — Raiola made it known how much he wanted his teammate to return.

"I told him, I said, 'Dude, I need you to come back,'" Raiola said. "That's kind of my guy to bounce things off of. He's seen it. He's obviously been really successful at playing quarterback."

With Gramstad in the fold again, it's like having a player-coach in the room. Gramstad and Raiola have created a strong bond and help each other when they can.

"We talk about coverages we're seeing or ideas within the offense," Gramstad said of he and Raiola's connection. "Just being there to talk to him, be a great friend for him."

Said quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas of Gramstad: "He's the truest form of a teammate."