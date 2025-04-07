Jalyn Gramstad proving to be valuable member of Nebraska's QB room

Jalyn Gramstad isn't sure who the first person was that called him "Granddad," maybe it was assistant strength coach Desmond Johnson.
Nebraska's veteran backup quarterback is OK with the Granddad nickname, though. The 23-year-old gets it, so he can crack a smile about it.
After all, before he even stepped foot on campus last summer during a post-graduate camp, Gramstad had already played in 52 college football games the previous four seasons at Northwestern (Iowa) College, 23 of which came as a defensive back.
"I just embraced that, be the guy others can look to and come through when they need me," Gramstad said last week at a press conference.
Now entering his sixth season of college football, Gramstad is now the lone veteran in Nebraska's quarterback room. While he won't be expected to unseat Dylan Raiola as QB1, he is expected to battle for QB2 while helping guide Raiola and the two newcomers in redshirt freshman Purdue transfer Marcos Davila and true freshman TJ Lateef.
"They have a great skill set, they throw a really nice ball," Gramstad said of Davila and Lateef. "...We've been in the film room a lot and in the meetings a lot, and I think they've both done a great job of just picking it up pretty quick and doing a lot of studying on their own time."
Raiola understands the value Gramstad brings. After the Pinstripe Bowl when Gramstad was weighing his options — he was talking with Matt Rhule in the middle of the season about whether or not to return — Raiola made it known how much he wanted his teammate to return.
"I told him, I said, 'Dude, I need you to come back,'" Raiola said. "That's kind of my guy to bounce things off of. He's seen it. He's obviously been really successful at playing quarterback."
With Gramstad in the fold again, it's like having a player-coach in the room. Gramstad and Raiola have created a strong bond and help each other when they can.
"We talk about coverages we're seeing or ideas within the offense," Gramstad said of he and Raiola's connection. "Just being there to talk to him, be a great friend for him."
Said quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas of Gramstad: "He's the truest form of a teammate."
After his commitment last year, Gramstad told Inside Nebraska he's interested in getting into coaching after his playing days are over. Gramstad said he has aspirations of playing in the NFL, so coming back to Nebraska to use his extra year was a "no brainer."
Gramstad isn't worried about his football future just yet, though. Right now, he's deep in spring ball, focused on learning Dana Holgorsen's version of Marcus Satterfield's offense and improving himself and others.
"I have a degree in business finance, but I don't really have a big passion to maybe become a banker or financial adviser," Gramstad said of his future. "I would just tell you I want to do coaching when I'm done."
Said Holgorsen: "He’s a great leader. He’s got a ton of experience. I was glad he came back. He gives us another guy that knows the offense.”
Gramstad said a goal of his was to know the offense inside and out. While the 6-foot, 190-pounder might not be the biggest or most athletic quarterback in the room, he can be the smartest and know the playbook like the back of his hand.
"I just studied a lot on my own and just hit the ground running, try to just know it to a T, so when I did have a chance to maybe get some reps last year, I would know what I'm doing," Gramstad said. "So I feel like I'm in a great spot with my understanding of the offense."
Gramstad was the scout team quarterback last year and was on the travel roster for each road game. He played in just one contest, the season-opener against UTEP, and completed one pass, an 11-yarder.
Being the scout team quarterback provided him great looks at young players like running back Mekhi Nelson and receiver Quinn Clark.
"He's fast, he's really fast," Gramstad said. "He runs super hard. He's fast, runs really hard and I think he's a great learner and he's got a great skill set, can catch it."
