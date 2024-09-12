Nebraska football has absolutely smashed, dashed and rolled its way through an unblemished start to the 2024 season. Head coach Matt Rhule, freshman QB Dylan Raiola and a vaunted defense have the Huskers at 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since September 2019.

Now, the No. 23-ranked Huskers welcome fellow unbeaten Northern Iowa (2-0) into town as Nebraska looks to take out its FCS opponent at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday (Big Ten Network) inside Memorial Stadium.

Below, the Inside Nebraska staff breaks down the game as publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes on how they envision things playing out against the Panthers.

For even more predictions – including our final scores for Saturday – watch our Bold Predictions video in the link below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen to the audio-only version our breakdown on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Without further rambling, let's get to it!