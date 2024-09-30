Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

After a disappointing loss at home to Illinois two weekends ago, Nebraska rebounded on the road Saturday at Purdue by picking up a 28-10 win over the Boilermakers. The Huskers will now turn their focus to the undefeated Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who will come to Lincoln this Saturday with a perfect 4-0 record.

Greg Schiano's team defended its home field on Friday night against Washington, beating the Huskies 21-18 thanks to Washington kicker Grady Gross missing a 55-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis of the Huskers' win over Purdue in the video above