Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago baseball Edit

Big Ten Tournament Preview: Husker BSB key stats, notes & players to watch

Cole Evans and the Nebraska baseball team begin its quest to earn an NCAA Tournament auto bid in this week's Big Ten Tournament
Cole Evans and the Nebraska baseball team begin its quest to earn an NCAA Tournament auto bid in this week's Big Ten Tournament (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)
Inside Nebraska
Staff

Nebraska baseball finished two games behind regular season conference champion Illinois for second place in the league and earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Huskers own a 34-19 overall record with a 16-8 mark in the Big Ten and are ranked No. 31 nationally in RPI – the best in the league with the Illini as the next-closest at No. 43 in RPI.

Nebraska appears to be a lock – or perhaps near-lock – to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament even if they go 0-2 in the league tournament. But the Huskers can all but guarantee a spot with a good showing in Omaha this week and, of course, they would lock down the Big Ten's automatic bid if they capture the conference tournament title.

The No. 2 seed Huskers will square off with No. 7 seed Ohio State (28-24, 12-12 Big Ten) at 2 p.m. CT to start their B1G tourney run today.

Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Ohio State at Charles Schwab Field including notes, key stats and the top players to watch.

=================================

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement