Big Ten Tournament Preview: Husker BSB key stats, notes & players to watch
Nebraska baseball finished two games behind regular season conference champion Illinois for second place in the league and earned the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Huskers own a 34-19 overall record with a 16-8 mark in the Big Ten and are ranked No. 31 nationally in RPI – the best in the league with the Illini as the next-closest at No. 43 in RPI.
Nebraska appears to be a lock – or perhaps near-lock – to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament even if they go 0-2 in the league tournament. But the Huskers can all but guarantee a spot with a good showing in Omaha this week and, of course, they would lock down the Big Ten's automatic bid if they capture the conference tournament title.
The No. 2 seed Huskers will square off with No. 7 seed Ohio State (28-24, 12-12 Big Ten) at 2 p.m. CT to start their B1G tourney run today.
Below is a preview of what's on tap for Nebraska and Ohio State at Charles Schwab Field including notes, key stats and the top players to watch.
