The broadcast information for Nebraska-Iowa has already been known for a while. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with a 3 p.m. CT kickoff time on Black Friday in Iowa City.

And we now know the betting line information, which was released on Sunday via Circa Sports. The Huskers are once again underdogs as Iowa is a nine-point favorite over Nebraska with the point total set at 42.5 for the over/under.

This is the sixth straight game that the Huskers (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten) will be underdogs as they travel to face Iowa (7-4, 5-3) which is looking to capture the Big Ten West crown with a win.

The six consecutive games as underdogs comes after Nebraska was favored in five of its first six games with the outlier being Oklahoma favored by 10.5 points. Nebraska opened as double-digit underdogs three games in a row against Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.

