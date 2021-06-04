Baseball Weekend Preview: Fayetteville Regional

The Nebraska baseball team (31-12) is headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas where they will appear in the NCAA tournament for the 17th time. The second-seeded Huskers will face off against the Northeastern Huskies (36-10, 20-3 CAA) on Friday for the first time in the program's history. Also in the same regional is Arkansas (46-10, 22-8 SEC) who won the SEC regular season and tournament. The Razorbacks will play New Jersey Tech (26-22, 23-17 AEC) on Friday prior to the NU game.

The regional is a double-elimination tournament where the four teams will play until only one remains. That one team will advance to a super regional against the winner of the Ruston Regional. For this round, with day one already set, day two will follow where the winners will play and the losers will play in an elimination game. Following that, day three will be both teams that are 1-1 in an elimination game followed by the undefeated team playing the winner of the first game. If the team with one loss wins on day three, the final game will be played on day four.

Nebraska is coming off a final series win against Michigan, a fellow tournament team. The Husker pitching staff dominated Game 1 with Cade Povich starting the game off with 3 strikeouts on nine pitches, an immaculate inning. The junior went seven innings allowing just four hits and nine strikeouts. Jake Bunz and Spencer Schwellenbach finished the job for NU to get a 1-0 win over the Wolverines. Michigan got the better of the Big Red in the second game 2-0, but Nebraska bounced back to win their final regular season game 5-3.

Northeastern is coming off a conference tournament win in a double-elimination tournament where they went 4-1. The Huskies beat Charleston in their first game, then lost to UNCW in Game 2. After beating Charleston once more, Northeastern took down UNCW twice to take a tournament win. During the regular season, the Huskies went on a 20 game winning streak, only to be broken five games before the end of the regular season.

Arkansas is the top-ranked team in the nation coming into the postseason, and the Razorbacks won both the SEC regular season and tournament for the first time in their history. Their Game 1 opponent, NJIT, is coming into the weekend with a conference tournament win under their belt as well after they were undefeated in a double-elimination tournament and they had to halt due to inclement weather. Since the Highlanders were the only team yet to lose, they were given the automatic bid.