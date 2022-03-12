Baseball Gameweek Preview: UNO & New Mexico State

The Nebraska baseball team (4-8) is set to play their home opener coming up this next week in a series against Omaha (4-9), followed by a series against New Mexico State (8-3). The Huskers were slated to play their first home series against Long Beach State this weekend however, due to the weather, it was canceled. With UNO being in a similar situation, the Big Red scheduled the series against the Mavericks with less than a week's notice. The series will be a "home-and-home" series where NU will travel to Omaha on Sunday, then the two teams will come to Lincoln to play the second game on Monday.

Last weekend Nebraska started to find some of the production that they had been wanting to see all season. The Huskers won three of the four games in Arlington, Texas, taking both over Northwestern State and splitting games with UT Arlington. The Friday loss was the toughest for NU as they held a 3-0 lead heading into the ninth inning, but let that slip, losing 4-3.

On Tuesday, the Big Red played the first midweek game of the season against Kansas State. Nebraska lost 6-4 after trailing by five at one point in the game. A late comeback was snuffed out by the Wildcats and the Huskers were handed their eighth loss of the season.

Omaha is also coming off a weekend series followed by a midweek game. The Mavericks played Valparaiso three times last weekend, taking just one game. UNO lost the first game 4-2, then followed up with a 9-2 win before falling in the final game 7-5. On Tuesday, the Omaha powerhouses collided as the Mavericks took on Creighton. Omaha won the bout 5-3 after trailing early.

New Mexico State is coming off a four-game series against Prairie View A&M. The Aggies lost the first game 6-7, but bounced back nicely with three straight wins. 32 runs in the final three games of the series led NMSU to a 3-1 series win.