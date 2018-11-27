Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry and cornerback DiCaprio Bootle were the only two Huskers named to the conferences All-Big Ten defensive teams selected by the league's coaches and media on Tuesday.

Barry was named a third selection team by the media, while Bootle was a unanimous third team selection by both the coaches and media.

A sophomore, Bootle registered 15 pass breakups on the season, tying for the second-most PBU's in Nebraska history and the most since 2004. He ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 17th nationally in passes defended per game.

Barry led Nebraska with 112 tackles, the most by a Husker since Lavonte David had 133 tackles in 2011. Barry had seven double-figure tackles games, becoming the fifth Husker to have seven games with 10 or more tackles in a season.

Three other Husker defensive players received honorable-mention all-conference recognition. Senior linebacker Luke Gifford was honored by both the media and coaches panel. Gifford had 62 tackles and led Nebraska with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Gifford was also recognized on Tuesday as Nebraska’s winner of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Junior defensive linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis were chosen as honorable-mention players by the coaches and media, respectively. Carlos Davis had 27 tackles, three TFL's and a sack, while his five breakups were the most by a Nebraska defensive lineman in nine seasons. Khalil Davis finished with 41 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Junior punter Isaac Armstrong was an honorable-mention choice by both the media and coaches. Armstrong took over the punting duties at mid-season and averaged 43.6 yards per punt to rank second in the Big Ten. The average ranks as the ninth-best season average in Nebraska history.

The Big Ten will announce all-conference offensive teams on Wednesday.