Arik Gilbert was one of their biggest transfer additions of the offseason – in size and importance – for the Huskers, and Nebraska's coaching staff has raved about what he can bring to the table.

Now it's all about making sure he gets a place at that table.

Matt Rhule confirmed on Thursday that Gilbert will need to be granted a transfer waiver to play for the Huskers in 2023 after transferring twice – from LSU to Georgia in 2021 and again this offseason to Nebraska.

Rhule said he doesn't yet know much more about the status of the waiver or the timeline of when a decision will be made, and he didn't want to comment on the waiver and that pending decision from the NCAA because "it's completely out of my hands."

However, Rhule says that he and the program had a plan all along, regardless of whether or not the NCAA grants him immediate eligibility for the 2023 season.

"When I took Arik, I told him, ‘This is a long-term play for you and your future,'" Rhule said. "So if it works out where he can play this year, which I believe he should be able to, then great. If he can’t, then we’re gonna help him great ready for next year or for the NFL. I’ve seen a lot in football, and I think a lot of these guys just need someone to give them a chance — a real chance – to do things the right way. I like him a lot. So we’re doing that. He’s doing excellent in school. He’s a great kid, so I hope it works out for him.”

Gilbert was hailed as one of the best tight ends of the last 20 years and signed with LSU as a five-star prospect, the No. 9-ranked overall player in the nation and No. 1-ranked tight end in the Class of 2020. He got his career off to a hot start as a true freshman, catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight starts to earn a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team.

Things haven't been the same for Gilbert ever since that big freshman campaign. He transferred to Georgia that offseason, sat out the entire 2021 season and returned in 2022 but only caught two passes for 16 yards (and one touchdown) across just three games played.

But none of the physical and athletic aspects that make Gilbert a special player have ever left him. The Husker staff has been able to see all of that up close with Rhule on Thursday hailing him as "really, really talented and a big, physical presence."

Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager said Gilbert is 6-foot-5, weighs 275 pounds, "runs really, really well," and is another player with "great versatility. ... Just trying to find the things that he does best and put him in those roles.

"... I just think with Arik, it’s just the rare combination of size and great athleticism. And just like the other great ones, when you put those two things together, it’s a unique and rare combination.”

It's not hard to envision, and get excited about, what Gilbert's on-field presence would mean for the Huskers and a Marcus Satterfield offense that relies so heavily on the tight ends.

Again, though, the most important thing is getting Gilbert to a place where he is doing well off the field and then he can make contributions on it. So far, Wager says, things have been going well for Gilbert ever since he arrived in Lincoln.

“He’s had four really good days. ... He’s a great guy to have in the team room," Wager said. "He’s spent a lot of extra time up here studying, trying to master the playbook, and I’ve been proud of the transition he’s made.”

Gilbert is part of a tight end room that Rhule glowed about on Thursday, including Thomas Fidone and his "competitive nature," Nate Boerkircher and Luke Lindenmeyer – who Rhule believes "could start here" – and converted defensive lineman Jake Appleget and Janiran Bonner, who is being converted from receiver into a receiver-tight end hybrid.

“The rest of the guys just battle," Rhule said. "I really like the group. I think it’s one of our stronger positions.”

