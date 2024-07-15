Corn or soybeans?

"Depends on the year," Andrew Morgan answered with a smile during a recent appearance on Huskers Radio Network. "If it's good corn prices, I'd love to grow corn, but not right now."

No, this wasn't a discussion over morning coffee in your rural small-town mini mart. But Morgan, Nebraska's 6-foot-10, 245-pound transfer addition from North Dakota State, would be a good fit in that environment, just like Fred Hoiberg thinks he's a good fit on the court for the Huskers in 2024-25.

As Morgan detailed to Inside Nebraska following his commitment to Nebraska in April, growing up on a farm outside of Waseca, Minnesota, played a critical role to who he currently is as person and basketball player. It taught him what work is and how to be tough.

Physicality is a key trait of Morgan's game, and that was something Nebraska needed more of at times last season. Morgan, who has one season of eligibility left, plans to provide the muscle and mindset he did for the Bison of the Summit League the past three seasons.

“If you get injured on a farm, sometimes you just have to brush it off," Morgan said. "And physicality, that really came from me wanting to be a football player when I grew up, then I got too big for that. I always wanted to hit people, that was like the most exciting part of my job in football.”

With Rienk Mast redshirting 2024-25 as he rehabs post-season knee surgery, Morgan will be expected to step into the role Mast held last season: a big often working at the top of the key who can play the 4 or 5 and facilitate while also providing a pick-and-pop threat.

In three seasons at NDSU, Morgan only attempted 46 3-pointers, and 33 of them came last season, when he shot 36.4% from deep (12-of-33) while averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist. He earned second-team All-Summit League.

"There's a guy who I think can play through the elbow, give us a little bit of what Rienk gave us, but he is really good on the low block," Hoiberg said during a Huskers Radio Network appearance in June.

Doing most of his work close to the hoop, Morgan wasn't a high-volume 3-point shooter — he only attempted three 3s in one game twice. Mast attempted at least three 3s in 21 games last season.

“I kind of played a little bit of that up in North Dakota, but this is more into it in this offense,” Morgan said. “It’s definitely getting used to being on the outside more and also being able to defend on the perimeter more than I did up there, which is fine.”

Said Hoiberg: "We're going to work on fixing a couple things to make him (Morgan) more consistent with his outside shot, but he's got a really nice skill set."